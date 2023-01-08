e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Woman goes viral for gymming in a saree

An Instagram influencer and fitness trainer has caught the attention of social media users for gymming in a saree.

Updated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Watch video: Woman goes viral for gymming in a saree
Several gyms don't allow people inside unless people are in their fitness wear, also many find it difficult to exercise and work out on gym equipment without proper dressing. However, smashing all such notions, a fitness trainer and digital content creator took to engage in a gym session while being dressed in a saree. Yes, you read that right. Identified as Reena Singh, we can see the woman doing weightlifting exercises and some pull-ups comfortably in a saree. Watch video:

Reena Singh shares videos showing her fitness routine

Apart from some fitness sessions in western wear, there are several videos showing her working out in a saree. Reena is popular among followers on Instagram (123K followers), Moj (over a million followers) as well as on YouTube (23.3K subscribers).

Saree-clad Reena has gone viral

The recent Instagram reel showing her exercise in a saree has gone viral and it has attracted over 30K likes. The video, so far, has gathered nearly 750K views.

