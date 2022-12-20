e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Man drapes saree in seconds, video goes viral

Watch: Man drapes saree in seconds, video goes viral

The video shared on Twitter is reportedly from Pakistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Viral video | Twitter
Follow us on

It's the wedding season and you may be out for shopping your designer lehenga or a trendy saree from the store. Salespersons at saree shops often indulge in unfolding the saree and at times even draping it across them while presenting it to the customers.

A video reportedly from Pakistan shows a man from a saree store draping the attire within few seconds. Since the video was shared on Twitter a few days ago, the man has received praise for his saree draping skills.

We are sure that you might have come across this video while scrollingand swiping through your social media feeds. In case you haven't or want it watch it again, take a look at the video right below.

Watch the viral video:

Read Also
Watch video: Woman makes saree, blouse from Lays wrappers; netizens say 'look like snack'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Football fever in Kerala: Newly-wed couple flaunts Kylian Mbappé-Lionel Messi jerseys at wedding...

Football fever in Kerala: Newly-wed couple flaunts Kylian Mbappé-Lionel Messi jerseys at wedding...

Watch: Man drapes saree in seconds, video goes viral

Watch: Man drapes saree in seconds, video goes viral

Santa Claus lands at Mumbai Airport ahead of Christmas, pictures go viral

Santa Claus lands at Mumbai Airport ahead of Christmas, pictures go viral

Viral video: Norwegian dance crew Quick Style enjoys Nora Fatehi's 'Jehda Nasha'

Viral video: Norwegian dance crew Quick Style enjoys Nora Fatehi's 'Jehda Nasha'

Did The New York Times print a Nazi-themed swastika crossword during Jewish festival Hanukkah?

Did The New York Times print a Nazi-themed swastika crossword during Jewish festival Hanukkah?