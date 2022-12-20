Watch: Man drapes saree in seconds, video goes viral

Viral video | Twitter

It's the wedding season and you may be out for shopping your designer lehenga or a trendy saree from the store. Salespersons at saree shops often indulge in unfolding the saree and at times even draping it across them while presenting it to the customers.

A video reportedly from Pakistan shows a man from a saree store draping the attire within few seconds. Since the video was shared on Twitter a few days ago, the man has received praise for his saree draping skills.

We are sure that you might have come across this video while scrollingand swiping through your social media feeds. In case you haven't or want it watch it again, take a look at the video right below.

Watch the viral video:

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022