 WATCH: Video Uses Viral 'Rohee Dancing Meme' To Remember A Desi Childhood Memory
It reminds people of a ritual from their childhood when some guests arrived home. Have you guessed it already? Watch video to know.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
A video using a viral 'Rohee Dancing Meme' is trending on Instagram and evoking nostalgia among Indians. It reminds people of a ritual from their childhood when some guests arrived home. Have you guessed it already? You were right if you said it had something to do with performing in front of guests and relatives. WATCH VIDEO

"Beta uncle ko zara naachke dikhana, toffee milegi (Show him some dance moves, kid, you'll get a candy)," read the video caption. The girl's dance video has undoubtedly taken the internet by storm and become a base for several trending reels. However, this one was termed to be an "epic" edit as it reminded people of their childhood days.

So far, the video has attracted more than 490K views. Netizens ran into liking the video post and expressing their feedback in the comments section. 'Laughter' emojis were shared by viewers reacting to the viral video.

