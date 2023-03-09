Elon vs Elaine: Who does it better? Internet edits & 'fixes' the dance moves from viral videos | Twitter

A clip from the Elaine Benis dance scene from the sitcom Seinfeld and an old video of Elon Musk dancing at the Tesla plant in Shanghai have been edited alongside and made viral on social media. Twitter user @weisselbergers shared the 'fixed' dance reels online and captioned the tweet to read "I fixed it. Choose your fighter."

The video shows Elon Musk throwing some quirky steps on one side, and it is aligned with the dance moves by Elaine.

Watch video:

I fixed it. Choose your fighter. pic.twitter.com/YUa0t6kIFG — Weisselberger (@weisselbergers) March 7, 2023

The internet says that not only do the two names sound similar, there dancing too does! Netizens are divided to choose their favourite dancer after watching the viral video, however, most took a dig at Elon Musk's dance and hailed the lady.

"Elaine all day," replied a Twitter user. Another wrote, "No Dancing with the Stars for Elon." "Not fair. Same energy," read another take on the edited video that compared the dance moves in a 'Elon vs Elaine' style.

Take a look at some replies