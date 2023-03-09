e-Paper Get App
HomeViralElon vs Elaine: Who does it better? Internet edits & 'fixes' the dance moves from viral videos

Elon vs Elaine: Who does it better? Internet edits & 'fixes' the dance moves from viral videos

The internet is divided over their favourite dancer. What about you?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Elon vs Elaine: Who does it better? Internet edits & 'fixes' the dance moves from viral videos | Twitter

A clip from the Elaine Benis dance scene from the sitcom Seinfeld and an old video of Elon Musk dancing at the Tesla plant in Shanghai have been edited alongside and made viral on social media. Twitter user @weisselbergers shared the 'fixed' dance reels online and captioned the tweet to read "I fixed it. Choose your fighter."

The video shows Elon Musk throwing some quirky steps on one side, and it is aligned with the dance moves by Elaine.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch: Elon Musk dances during Gigafactory Berlin’s first Model Y handovers, Pranay Pathole shares...
article-image

The internet says that not only do the two names sound similar, there dancing too does! Netizens are divided to choose their favourite dancer after watching the viral video, however, most took a dig at Elon Musk's dance and hailed the lady.

"Elaine all day," replied a Twitter user. Another wrote, "No Dancing with the Stars for Elon." "Not fair. Same energy," read another take on the edited video that compared the dance moves in a 'Elon vs Elaine' style.

Take a look at some replies

Read Also
Viral video: Ex-Twitter employee tweaks Dolly Parton '9 To 5' song, here's how the edited lyrics...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon vs Elaine: Who does it better? Internet edits & 'fixes' the dance moves from viral videos

Elon vs Elaine: Who does it better? Internet edits & 'fixes' the dance moves from viral videos

WATCH: 10-year-old Pune girl fights chain snatcher without caring for her life, saves grandmother

WATCH: 10-year-old Pune girl fights chain snatcher without caring for her life, saves grandmother

Neema Paul wins hearts of netizens after her dance VIDEO on Bhojpuri hit song 'Nathuniya' goes viral...

Neema Paul wins hearts of netizens after her dance VIDEO on Bhojpuri hit song 'Nathuniya' goes viral...

Viral Video: Ricky Pond enjoys Holi by dancing to 'Rang Leke Khelte' song

Viral Video: Ricky Pond enjoys Holi by dancing to 'Rang Leke Khelte' song

Bizarre video! Not cats and dogs, it's raining WORMS in Beijing; residents asked to carry umbrellas...

Bizarre video! Not cats and dogs, it's raining WORMS in Beijing; residents asked to carry umbrellas...