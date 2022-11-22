e-Paper Get App
Viral video: Ex-Twitter employee tweaks Dolly Parton '9 To 5' song, here's how the edited lyrics give Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 feel

The internet is amazed to hear a new version to their favourite song from Dolly Parton, which has rocked netizens for its "Elon Edit"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Viral video: Ex-Twitter employee tweaks Dolly Parton '9 To 5' song, here's how the edited lyrics give Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 feel | FPJ
Retro beats often re-roll with remix hits and tweaked versions. In a parody exercise, a former Twitter employee took to play around the lyrics from Dolly Parton '9 To 5' song. Now, the song from the 80s has a Elon Musk edition!

In reference to the new Twitter CEO's complete ban on accounts impersonating him, Lindsay Crider, who according to her LinkedIn profile worked for four years on Twitter's marketing team, released a music video discussing the recent scenario of the firm. At the beginning of the video that she clarified that the creation was "just a joke, literally a parody."

Watch:

article-image

In the video, we can hear Lindsay singing, "It's time to get this big blue bird to fly... Working 9 to 9, it's 2.0 initial. Get you verified, officially official..." The lyrics end hinting that people could switch over their social media preferences from Twitter to Reddit, "It's enough to drive everyone to Reddit, " she untunes her guitar in the viral video.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Tuesday announced that he is putting on hold the relaunch of Blue verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. After becoming the new boss, he told Twitter employees that they need to be "extremely hard core" to make the company a success. Musk was even trolled for giving Twitter's remaining employees just about 36 hours to leave or commit to building "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0." 

article-image

