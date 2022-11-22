e-Paper Get App
Elon Musk just greeted Indian followers in desi way, his 'Namaste' tweet goes viral with meme replies

Twitterati never fail to impress the Twitter boss in his style, yes, the meme way. Even for a simple greet by Elon Musk, hilarious reactions followed in

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk just greeted Indian followers in desi way, his 'Namaste' tweet goes viral |
Elon Musk on Tuesday greeted millions of Indian followers with "Namaste" as he paused Blue service with verification again which was scheduled to be launched from November 29. "Namaste," tweeted Musk, as he is aware that India is a key market for Twitter and several Indian-origin software engineers are working at the company.

Check tweet

He also said that he is holding off the relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. "Will probably use different colour check for organizations than individuals," said Musk.

On his Namaste tweet, several follower also greeted him along with some sarcastic replies. Meanwhile, Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter executive of Indian origin, is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion.

Take a look at some reactions

