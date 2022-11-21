Who is Aarush Gupta? The influencer who role-played Aftab Poonawalla, Shraddha Walkar in viral video; watch | FPJ

Following Shraddha Walkar's gruesome murder by her live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala, social media was a den to reactions in regard to the case as Twitter trended with hashtag "Love jihad," Facebook saw an entire page flooded with memes and mockery towards the crime.

Meanwhile, in yet another episode similar to the Facebook meme page, Aftab Poonawalla Fridge Posting, an influencer took to create a reel role-playing the couple. Being identified as Aarush Gupta, the influencer is being slammed for his video that takes a dig into the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The video is now being shared by multiple internet users, who slam the attempt by Gupta. While most hated the approach used in the video which seemed insensitive, some still found it helpful in spreading awareness about the case. While a Twitter user called it "sick" content, "Nothing wrong..." wrote another.

This is sick 😵‍💫 — Pennyweise (@Pennyweise21) November 18, 2022

Nothing wrong in here, he is spreading awareness about the issue. — Aniket (@AniketsTweet) November 19, 2022

To the unversed, Aarush Gupta is a social media influencer who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, YouTube (more than 300K subscribers) and MOJ (1.9Million plus followers). With about 178K followers on Instagram, he also has several fan pages on his name. Gupta hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and is known for his relatable videos referring to love life and relationships.