After 'RIP Twitter,' netizens are now sharing 'Twitter 2.0' memes to 'impress' Elon Musk

While the new Twitter boss and asked users to either join him in creating "Twitter 2.0" or leave the platform, netizens seem to side by Musk, at least for the hilarious meme's sake

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk | File Photo
Over the past few weeks, Elon Musk has been firing those who oppose or disagree with him, often through public tweets. After becoming the new boss, he told Twitter employees that they need to be "extremely hard core" to make the company a success. Musk was even trolled for giving Twitter's remaining employees just about 36 hours to leave or commit to building "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0." 

"Twitter 2.0" is now trending on Twitter. Probably to impress Musk with the Twitter trend, several tweets have been shared on the microblogging platform. Similar to how Elon Musk is known for his meme-based, quirky posts, netizens are trying to imbibe lessons from him. Twitterati have shared memes while reacting to the future plans of the Twitter CEO.

Earlier on Friday, as Twitter faced an outage, hashtags such as "Goodbye Twitter," and "RIP Twitter" made the top trends. And, now, people are talking of "Twitter 2.0."

Check out some reactions

