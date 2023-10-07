 Chicklet Climbs Stairs To Enjoy A Slide At Playground; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)
In the video that will add a smile to your face, we can see the chicklet jumping the stairs before it sits on a slide. The girl takes a ride in an adjacent slide to the bird and lands at the same time

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
An adorable video showing a chicklet at a playground has surfaced online. The little bird is seen alongside a girl who enjoys a ride with it. In the video that will add a smile to your face, we can see the chicklet jumping the stairs before it sits on a slide. The girl takes a ride in an adjacent slide to the bird and lands at the same time. She ensures her playtime partner is doing well after an adventurous ride. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral

People remembered their childhood days and the time they spent at the playgrounds while watching the video. Within a few days of being posted online, the video attracted and amused netizens making 202.7K views. "The chick jumped so sweetly," said the user while admiring the young bird's cute behaviour and its tiny steps.

A few X users replied to the clip and expressed how impressed they were with it. 'Heart' emojis poured in to cheer and share love towards the chicklet and the little girl.

Check comments

