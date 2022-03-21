Watch video: This dog is 'just chillin' in human style

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media. Also, bizarre videos take no time to hit the internet, such like is the clip of a dog trying 'just chillin' in human style.

In a video, recently shared by @viralhog on Instagram, we can see a doggo wearing winter clothes. For a while, it is hard to notice that the one seated over a side bed isn't a human but the smart looking canine.

Wait, what? Yes, the video opens to have on screen a well dressed dog 'just chillin' in he coolest way. With warm scarf around its neck, head beanies, long sleeve coat, shoes, and more...

Since the video hit internet a day ago, it has gathered over 21 K views, 3 K likes and many comments. The post was captioned to read, 'Just chillin'. Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

ALSO READ AC Technician trends on Twitter, not due to summer but for THIS reason

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:13 PM IST