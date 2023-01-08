Watch Video: Street vendor from West Bengal goes viral for his uncanny resemblance with Breaking Bad character Gus Fring

Watch: Street vendor from West Bengal goes viral for his uncanny resemblance with Breaking Bad character Gustavo Fring | Instagram @thehalalbengali

How about a real-life meeting with a fictional character from your favourite web series or movie? Thrilling, isn't it? When people from West Bengal spot a street vendor serving Jhalmuri (a street food similar to Bhel) they felt as if they just saw Breaking Bad character Gus Fring coming to life. The foodies took to film the man and made him go viral on social media, all for his uncanny resemblance to Giancarlo Esposito-played Gustavo Fring. Watch video:

Haven't watched Breaking Bad? We have you covered.

In the video, the Jhalmuri vendor can be seen dressed in formal attire and even donning a tie to get that Gus look. To the unversed, actor Giancarlo Esposito portrays Gustavo Fring, also known as Gus Fring, the main antagonist of the Netflix series.

The internet reacts

After the Jhalmuri vendor's Instagram video surfaced on the internet and went viral, fans couldn't take their eyes off without spotting the striking similarities (in appearance) between the duo. The comments section took to identify him with quirky names, even if the real name of the person is unknown. Netizens captioned the video "Breaking Bhel" along with calling the look-alike "Gustavo Chatterjee."

