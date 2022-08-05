Breaking Bad vibes! Reel 'Heisenberg' Walter White spotted among wall frame of scientists

Oops, what a confusion! Ever happened that you couldn't differentiate between cine actors of a biopic and the real man? For instance, R. Madhavan's close to original appearance of aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan could potentially puzzle people on figuring out the real.

Someone who was assigned the task to decorate the study room right with wall frames of scientists probably was too filmy. Amongst renowned scientists such as Edison, Telsa and others, an actor who played a physicist was put to wall frame. In place of the man behind 'Heisenberg principle', the reel character had won the fame spot.

In a similar case that's going viral on social media, we could see the well known actor Bryan Lee Cranston sharing the wall amongst scientists. Oh, why? To the boomers and those who aren't familiar with the plot of Netflix drama Breaking Bad. Walter White is a reel identity known as drug-lord alias Heisenberg, the protagonist of the American crime drama television series played by Bryan.

Watch video:

Science classes in Punjab be like pic.twitter.com/0D5ocvJxR1 — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) August 4, 2022