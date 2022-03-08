Watch video: Shuttler P V Sindhu grooves to Bhuban Badyakar’s 'Kacha Badam'

Indian professional badminton player P V Sindhu shared a reel on her official Instagram handle where the shuttler is seen dancing to the trending song 'Kacha Badam' with her stylized traditional outfit.

In the video, we can see the sports woman nailing the steps of the viral beat. However, netizens aren't impressed with her, reason being she is a little late for the trend. Comments read to hint the same, "Ye kis line mai aagye app", "late for this", "Late with trend", while some users appreciated her dancing skills and wrote, "Its littleee funny😅😅 but cute", "Sooo cutee" and so on...

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 02:11 PM IST