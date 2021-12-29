Watch video: Sania Mirza asks Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna to try Jugnu challenge

Tennis ace Sania Mirza shared a story on Instagram where she attempts to pull the leg of her co-professionals. In the short reel, she is heard asking ATP and Davis cup player Ramkumar Ramanathan and the Coffee Guru of the ATP tour, Rohan Bopanna to try dancing to the Badshah's popular song 'Jugnu'.

"Ram you want to do Jugnu dance? Do no...," Sania Mirza is heard in the video, followed by her dose of laughter. To this, Ram gestures in disagreement for trying the popular trend at what seems like an airport. Then, the lady player shifts the camera towards Rohan Bopanna to ask his view on Ram's dancing skills. Amid this, we also see Sania's kiddo Izhaan having fun around, and enjoying the scenario.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Earlier this year, Instagram users were obsessed with the Jugnu challenge and also coming up with their own versions to it. It seemed like no one was left behind to try the fun dance - from celebs to dance lovers everyone took to social media with their videos to the Jugnu challenge.

The challenge got buzzing Instagram which looks forward to people shaking and rocking their bones to the song 'Jugnu', similar to the energetic performance of Badshah and Akanksha Sharma in the original music video.

The Jugnu Challenge got to glam by Badshah where a dance lover has to follow certain steps:

First, tilt the head sideways to call it ‘champi step’.

Next, tilt the shoulders a lillter, this is ‘tilt master pro’.

Later comes the ‘ball dribbling’ step in which you have pretend you are dribbling a ball.

To conclude the dance challenge is with ‘khandala step without the rumaal’ where you have to make moves while snapping khandala style.

Though, it appears tough, people are enjoying and acing it. It is a simple yet fun to try video challenge that has left netizens go crazy to crack it best.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 04:04 PM IST