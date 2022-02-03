e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases, 1008 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Watch video: Rajasthan kid dressed in traditional attire sings folklore, netizens say 'Wah wah'

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

In a recent video taking rounds on Twitter, we could see a young Rajasthani boy singing a folk song. His energetic and convincing voice has mesmerized people on social media, and the video went viral.

It was Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dev Choudhary who shared the video on his official handle and wrote in Hindi, "Itni kum umar mein itna shandaar gaayan. Humare Marwar ke lok kaaakar (In such a young age he sings so well. Our folk artists from Marwar)”. The officer is posted in Gujarat’s Rajkot, probably from where the singer in the video belongs.

In the 28-second clip, a boy dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, along the typical turban is seen tuning to the folklore. He isn't alone to get the perfect beats, his soulful voice is accompanied by a dholak player and a harmonium player.

In the backdrop of a desert, the talented trio could be seen enjoying their music and being fully engrossed in the musical vibe.

Watch video, here:

Since posted earlier this month, the 28 second clip has hit over 273.2K views, 21.2K likes and a plethora of comments in praise of the young Rajasthani singer.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Mumbai youth plays guitar, sings to Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa Watch video: Mumbai youth plays guitar, sings to Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa

ALSO READ

Watch video: Chef makes sculpture of tiger from chocolate, netizens say 'masterpiece' Watch video: Chef makes sculpture of tiger from chocolate, netizens say 'masterpiece'
Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
Advertisement