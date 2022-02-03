Watch video: Rajasthan kid dressed in traditional attire sings folklore, netizens say 'Wah wah'

In a recent video taking rounds on Twitter, we could see a young Rajasthani boy singing a folk song. His energetic and convincing voice has mesmerized people on social media, and the video went viral.

It was Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dev Choudhary who shared the video on his official handle and wrote in Hindi, "Itni kum umar mein itna shandaar gaayan. Humare Marwar ke lok kaaakar (In such a young age he sings so well. Our folk artists from Marwar)”. The officer is posted in Gujarat’s Rajkot, probably from where the singer in the video belongs.

In the 28-second clip, a boy dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, along the typical turban is seen tuning to the folklore. He isn't alone to get the perfect beats, his soulful voice is accompanied by a dholak player and a harmonium player.

In the backdrop of a desert, the talented trio could be seen enjoying their music and being fully engrossed in the musical vibe.

Watch video, here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Since posted earlier this month, the 28 second clip has hit over 273.2K views, 21.2K likes and a plethora of comments in praise of the young Rajasthani singer.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Advertisement

Wah wah bahut badhiya 😀 — A curious idiot (@rkrknew) February 1, 2022

Vha vha vha chote Ustad — Akki (@AkshayK20181820) February 2, 2022

Advertisement

🥰☺so so cute! — Lakshyaveer (@lakshyaveercha2) February 2, 2022

God bless the young folk singer. — Manan Bhatt (@mananbhattnavy) February 1, 2022

Superb — Pawan Rathi (@PawanRa77277809) February 3, 2022

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bahutt mstt gaate h😊 — Mamta Sharma (@MamtaSharma0000) February 1, 2022

Rajasthani folk music is just so beautiful. Thank you for sharing, this kid is a superstar here 🤩 — Parinsha Sharma (@parinsha_sharma) February 2, 2022

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:27 AM IST