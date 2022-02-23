Watch video: Pregnant lady from New Zealand dances to 'Dholida' from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ahead of cinemas, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is gaining love from netizens with people trying to recreate the powerful dialogues and dance moves from the upcoming film. The film will release on the big screen on February 25, 2022.

In a recent video, we could see a pregnant lady from Auckland, New Zealand dancing to the steps of 'Dholida' from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She is identified as Abbey Singh, married to Indian man named Money Singh, and carrying their second baby.

"The minute I saw this trend I knew I wanted to do it - I love the energy of @aliaabhatt 😍 this will be our final dancing reel of Mini Singh still inside my stomach - I can’t wait to have her dance with me one day, " read the video caption.

Since posted a day ago, the video has gathered over 400K views, 41K likes and several comments. However, this isn't the only video of the woman trying the garba steps. She is seen dancing along her husband in another video.

