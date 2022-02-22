Watch Video: Delhi-based youtuber dances to 'Dholida' from Gangubai Kathiawadi, netizens react

Ahead of cinemas, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is gaining love from netizens with people trying to recreate the powerful dialogues and dance moves from the upcoming film. The film will release on the big screen on February 25, 2022.

Lip-syncing and grooving to the 'Gangubai' trend from the upcoming Bollywood movie, Youtuber Shailja Sukanya took to Instagram sharing a series of videos of her imitating dialogues and dance moves.

In the first video, revealing her look, Shailja asked her fans to rate her look. She is seen in the iconic Gangubai avatar from the song 'Dholida', wearing a white sari with silver border. She had her hair in a updo with roses attached to it, just like in the movie. This video of hers has 4.4 million views.

In the second video, She is seen imitating a dialogue from the trailer. She says, "Zameen pe baithi bohot khoobsurat lag rahi hain tu, aadat dal lo, kyuki teri kursi toh gayi"(You are looking very beautiful sitting on the floor, get used to it, because your throne is gone).

In the third video, she dances to the song 'Dholida', imitating Alia Bhatt's iconic steps. This video has 309 thousand views and several comments.

And in the last video, she lip-syncs to another of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai dialogues. "Izzat se rehneka, kissi se darne ka nahi, na police se, na MLA se, na mantri se, na kissike baapse nahi darne ka."(live with respect, don't be scared, nor by the police, nor by the MLAs, nor by politicians, and nor by anyone's father)

See the videos below:

Many of her fans have commented on her post. One fan commented 'Swag', another commented on her costume.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 03:20 PM IST