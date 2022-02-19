Watch video: SpiceJet air hostess dances to 'Dholida' from Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Are you one of those eagerly awaiting the release of Alia Bhat's Gangubai Kathiawadi? Ahead of cinemas, Gangubai Kathiawadi is gaining love from netizens with people trying to recreate the powerful dialogues and dance moves from the upcoming film. The film will release on the big screen on February 25, 2022.

Tuning and grooving to the trend of the ''Dholida'' beat from the upcoming Bollywood movie, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi took to Instagram sharing her dance moves.

In the recent video shared by her captioned to read, '#DHOLIDA Trend in the aircraft 🔥', Uma can be seen taking swirls in the garba style. Since the video was posted online, it went viral with over 2 million views.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 05:57 PM IST