Viral video: SpiceJet air hostess impresses internet with her dance moves to Deepika Padukone's song

While there are many videos of air hostess that go viral on social media, a new video is trending on social media where SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi can be seen dancing to Deepika Padukone’s Jhak Maar Ke on an empty flight. Notably, this is not the first time Uma has uploaded a video of herself dancing on a flight. On previous occasions too, the air hostess had delighted netizens with similar dance videos.

In the latest viral video, the SpiceJet air hostess begins by lip-syncing to the song Jhak Maar Ke from the film Desi Boyzz. Then the video transitions into an empty flight where Uma is seen grooving to the same number.

Netizens were thoroughly impressed with Uma’s performance and flocked to the comments box with their reactions.

Nearly a month ago, she had posted another video of herself dancing to Dhvani Bhanushali’s song Mera Yaar. The video was posted on December 18 and already has over 14k views.

Uma grooved to the catchy tune of the song on an empty flight. The video was recorded by one of her colleagues. Her upbeat moves were simply on-point and we also loved her expressions. She also aced the hook step of the trending song.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:34 PM IST