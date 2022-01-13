Watch: Dog enjoys watching TV with her grandma, adorable video goes viral

Dog is a man's best friend and the bond they share is extremely special. Probably this is the reason why videos showcasing these moments of bonding and affection are so well received on social media. Similarly, a video of a Pitbull dog sitting with her grand mother and enjoying watching television is doing rounds on social media. The video was first posted on TikTok and later shared on Reddit as well.

The video starts with the dog comfortably sitting alongside her grandma. She can also be seen looking at the camera when she realises that the cute moments are being recorded over it. The adorable duo then continues watching and enjoying some TV as the doting grandma keeps telling the dog about what they are watching as if she is a little kid. This part of the clip is especially hilarious as the pooch looks like she is understanding everything.

“My little bully with her grandma,” reads the caption of the adorable video. The dog’s expressions in the clip is the highlight of the video.

Watch Video Here:

The video has been very well received on subReddit r/aww as it accumulated scores of comments from dog lovers.

“Gotta love her face” commented a user.

“This is too cute! Sounds like my mom when she talks about her dogs. Is your mom Mexican too?” said another.

Another reacted by writing, “She is the cutest thing ever.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:52 PM IST