'What a loser': Gauahar Khan slams Bhopal woman for throwing fruits from vendor's cart in viral video

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Gauahar Khan recently slammed a woman who threw fruits on the ground from a vendor’s cart.

For those unversed, a video has gone viral on social media platforms in which an unidentified angry woman is seen throwing papayas and other fruits from a vendor’s handcart in Bhopal.

Gauahar strongly reacted to the video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, and extended her support to the vendor whose fruits were spoiled by the woman.

Slamming the woman for her behaviour, Gauahar wrote in the comments section, "What a high headedloser. Shame on her. Please help me with any info on the fruit vendor, I’d like to buy his entire cart for him, that she caused loss to. Name her n shame her."

The woman has reportedly been identified as a university professor in Bhopal, but there’s been no official confirmation of her identity.

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile on the work front, from reality shows to item numbers, Gauahar has always made heads turn. Apart from her glamorous avatar, the former 'Bigg Boss' winner is now carving out a niche for herself in the industry with roles that have more substance.

Currently seen in the anthology 'Kaali Peeli Tales' on Amazon miniTV, Gauahar is cementing her place in the digital space as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Cooking up a storm with Gauahar Khan: The Bigg Boss 7 winner reveals her food secrets

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 03:13 PM IST