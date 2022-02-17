Watch video: Pregnant lady from New Zealand dances to 'Saami Saami' from Pushpa

The Pushpa fever hasn't faded away, from celebrities to commoners trying the cool moves from the Tollywood film, Anupam Kher’s mother too gave a try by dancing to Allu Arjun’s Srivalli beat.

In a recent video, we could see a pregnant lady from Auckland, New Zealand dancing to the steps of 'Saami Saami' from Pushpa: The Rise! She is identified as Abbey Singh, married to Indian man named Money Singh, and carrying their second baby.

”I have literally not been able to get this song out of my head this past week so I know I’m super late to the trend but had to try this out! Who here has seen Pushpa? Me and money still haven’t if you can believe it – that’s on our list for this week, from the songs it sounds amazing!!’, the video is captioned.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:34 AM IST