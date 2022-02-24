Watch video: Peek-a-boo! Cat hides inside human's jacket

Videos of animals playing cute tricks with their human easily goes viral and wins hearts of netizens. In a similar clip uploaded on Reddit, a cat's peekaboo moment was captured on camera.

The man is seen unzipping his jacket, in the video, and a black furry appearance marks the screen. Yes, that's the cute black cat revealing itself to off the warm wear, with shiny eyes that sparkle bright.

However, the cat doesn't seem to wake up or jump off. Just like a lazy person who delays to get up from one's bed, this cat tries to go within and continue to its safe and sound sleep. For this, the animal takes its paws and tries to zip the jacket, hinting the human to prepare its bed again.

Since posted a day ago, the short clip has gathered over 39,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. "Frankie is not a morning cat", read the post caption.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:00 PM IST