Watch video: Mumbaikars take a joyride on BEST's open double decker bus

If you are a Mumbaikar, it is hard to have not traveled via the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses. The buses on the roads of Mumbai hold similar sentiment to what local trains have on tracks.

For a commuter in South Bombay SoBo, climbing the stairs of the bus and sitting on its top seats (double decker) would be a thrilling experience. In recent visuals shared by the official social media handle of the BEST services, we could spot the double decker buses in a new and cool avatar.

On Internation Women's day, the BEST took to a joyride with its female staff on the open double decker bus which can be seen decorated with pink and white balloons.

However, in another video shared by a local, we could spot the bus travelling across the city and covering the wondrous landscapes of Mumbai. The heritage tour took to travel via CSMT, Fort, Marine Drive, Bandra Worli sealink... as seen in the compiled or edited video.

Check here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:41 PM IST