Watch video: Man saves monkey's life

In the video, the monkey is unconscious and the man beside him gives him CPR and successfully brings him back to life.

The clip has been re-shared by @TheFigen on Twitter 2 days back and since then it has been watched 10 million times and received 37k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

ALSO READ Watch: Son asks his stepdad to adopt him

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Dog rides hot air balloon

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:46 PM IST