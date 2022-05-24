e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Man saves monkey's life

Video of man giving CPR and saving monkey has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

In the video, the monkey is unconscious and the man beside him gives him CPR and successfully brings him back to life.

The clip has been re-shared by @TheFigen on Twitter 2 days back and since then it has been watched 10 million times and received 37k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:46 PM IST