e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: 5-year-old plays piano

Watch: 5-year-old plays piano

5-year-old kid amazes everyone with his skills in viral video

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

Advertisement

Recently, a video went viral in which a 5-year-old kid is seen playing the piano.

In the video, the boy calmly plays the piano as he performs in front of multiple people. Everyone looks amazed by his amazing playing skills. Few people were seen recording him while others enjoyed listening to him play. This video has left netizens feeling amazed.

One of the users commented, "The fact that he doesnt have music sheet in front of him means he memorized the whole song. Im amazed."

The clip was uploaded by goodnews_movement on Instagram a few hours back with the caption, "(Italy) Enjoy 5-year-old Alberto performing some Mozart."

Since being posted, the video has been watched 922k times and has gained 56k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ

I'm not running your Twitter account, Musk tells Pune techie I'm not running your Twitter account, Musk tells Pune techie
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Dad acts like bartender to make milk for baby Watch: Dad acts like bartender to make milk for baby

ALSO READ

#DelhiRains trends on Twitter after heavy rainfall #DelhiRains trends on Twitter after heavy rainfall

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:41 PM IST