Watch: 5-year-old plays piano

Recently, a video went viral in which a 5-year-old kid is seen playing the piano.

In the video, the boy calmly plays the piano as he performs in front of multiple people. Everyone looks amazed by his amazing playing skills. Few people were seen recording him while others enjoyed listening to him play. This video has left netizens feeling amazed.

One of the users commented, "The fact that he doesnt have music sheet in front of him means he memorized the whole song. Im amazed."

The clip was uploaded by goodnews_movement on Instagram a few hours back with the caption, "(Italy) Enjoy 5-year-old Alberto performing some Mozart."

Since being posted, the video has been watched 922k times and has gained 56k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:41 PM IST