Watch: Dog rides hot air balloon

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog rides a hot air balloon.

In the video, the dog is seen looking at the hot air baloon. The owner finds out its dog friendly. Dog along with the owner rides the hot air balloon.

Maui loves this hot air balloon. He can watch it for hours. We created core memories in the sky" reads the text on the video.

The clip has been shared by maui_thegoldenpup on Instagram with the caption, "Core memories unlocked SoCal dog parents, the hot air balloon in OC great park is dog friendly. Weekend wait time is around 2 hours but it definitely worth every second."

Since being posted the video has gained 960k views, 176 likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

ALSO READ Israeli company makes fried eggs without egg

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:32 PM IST