e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Dog rides hot air balloon

Watch: Dog rides hot air balloon

His eyes light up in the sky in viral video

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

Advertisement

Recently, a video went viral in which a dog rides a hot air balloon.

In the video, the dog is seen looking at the hot air baloon. The owner finds out its dog friendly. Dog along with the owner rides the hot air balloon.

Maui loves this hot air balloon. He can watch it for hours. We created core memories in the sky" reads the text on the video.

The clip has been shared by maui_thegoldenpup on Instagram with the caption, "Core memories unlocked SoCal dog parents, the hot air balloon in OC great park is dog friendly. Weekend wait time is around 2 hours but it definitely worth every second."

Since being posted the video has gained 960k views, 176 likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ

Watch: 5-year-old plays piano Watch: 5-year-old plays piano
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Israeli company makes fried eggs without egg Israeli company makes fried eggs without egg

ALSO READ

Watch: Boy helps specially-abled classmate participate in games Watch: Boy helps specially-abled classmate participate in games

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:32 PM IST