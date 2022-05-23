Israeli company makes fried eggs without egg

The Israeli food-tech company, Yo! Egg (or Yo-Egg), was launched in 2019 and since then they have been making egg-free products. Whether you want to have the perfect eggs Benedict, a fried egg on your ramen, or some sunny side up with your full English breakfast, Yo! Egg has the answer."

Yo! Egg CEO Eran Groner in an interview with TechCrunch explained, "We could have easily chosen a vegan joint and played it safe, but no, we chose the hardest, which is a hardcore egg place, serving breakfast of all kinds."

Official Yo! Egg portal further reads, "Yo! Egg is on a mission to become the largest and most sustainable egg producer in the world, without the use of chickens. Speaking about the ingredients used to prepare the egg alternatives, the online portal Hypebeast reports that they contain zero percent cholesterol, sunflower oil, water, flour and a blend of plant-based proteins.

According to reports, Yo! Egg claims the plant-based sunny-side-up and poached eggs to be the first of their kind in the world.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:29 PM IST