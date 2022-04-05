Watch video: Kid plays with pet dog, gives it a slide ride in park

A video of a kid spending quality time with a pet dog is wooing netizens on social media. The clip was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, he captioned to read, “Innocent is, Innocent does (sic)."

In the video, the little one lets the young dog to enjoy a ride in small park. From picking and placing the animal on the track to holding the puppy from the slide end. Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:25 PM IST