Watch video: If Elon Musk's Tesla had an Indian version...

Road safety taken for a toss! In a video, that appears to be captured from the roads of Punjab, we can see a man riding the bike as if the vehicle were automated.

The video was shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name Harneet Singh Kharbanda, previously went viral on a Instagram page. In the clip, we can see a person side-seated on a two wheeler, to one's surprise not on the back seat but riding the bike.

Yes, yes, you read that right! The man can be seen calmly seated on his bike posing sideways, along having a conversation on a phone call. All of this happening when the vehicle is set on balance, in motion.

As the video was browsed on screen by Harneet, he took to share it on Twitter satirically hinting Tesla CEO Elon Musk that India already has its self driven motors.

To the unversed, the billionaire had admitted in one of his tweets that self-driving cars would likely make the traffic situation worse as commuters will lack the experience of physically driving a car. However, Musk's tweeted this earlier this month, though his own company Tesla is avidly working on autonomous driving technology.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:10 PM IST