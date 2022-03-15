Watch video: Habibi trio grooves to Thalapathy Vijay's 'Arabic Kuthu' from Beast

If you are an ardent Instagram user, you couldn't have missed people gearing up with #ArabicKuthuChallenge. The latest dance trend is over the song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer upcoming Tamil-language movie ‘Beast’, has taken social media by storm.

In a recent video, we could see a trio enjoying and hooking to the trending 'Halamathi Habibi' beat. In the now viral clip, we can see Cheenu, Priyanka and Sindhuja grooving in sync to the upcoming Kollywood release's popular moves.

Since posted on Instagram a few days ago, the video has gathered over 198K views, 26K likes and has been flooded with comments. The post captioned read to address co-dancer as 'habibis' (dear ones).

Watch the video, right here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 03:32 PM IST