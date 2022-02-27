Watch video: Engineering student seeks help to leave Ukraine with pet dog

A third-year engineering student refused to travel back to India without his pet dog, he who is stranded in Ukraine is identified as Rishabh Kaushik.

According to Rishabh's self recorded video, he is a student at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics in east Ukraine, and claims to have approached officials to get all paperwork and clearances done to travel along the canine. However, he is heard saying so that the authorities "keep asking for more and more documents".

The student mentioned in the video that he brought 'Malibu', the puppy, last February in Kharkiv. "I am stuck here since my flight was on February 27," he said. Introducing the puppy in the video frame, he said pointing out that the doggo is "crying all the time" due to the sounds of attack.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:44 PM IST