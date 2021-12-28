Watch video: Double amputee gentleman rides bike to work, Anand Mahindra offers him job

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is among those whom netizens look up to. He is known for sharing trendy and note-worthy content on social media. Recently, he took to Twitter sharing a video a Delhi man who did not let his disability be a drawback.

In the video, a Delhi-based quadruple amputee is seen driving a modified vehicle. The clip caught the eye of Anand Mahindra, leading him to offer him a job.

The amputee, in the video, demonstrates how he rides the vehicle despite difficulties and challenges through his physique. The man is seen in his orange-colored vehicle fitted with the engine of a two-wheeler. He mentions of having two children, wife, and an elderly father whom he takes care of, he also says that it has been five years since he is riding the vehicle and working effortfully.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Sure Anand ! We are trying to track him as soon as we can. He will be an asset to our country's supply-chain. A real Superhero. — Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (@Mahindralog_MLL) December 27, 2021

The Chairman of Mahindra Group was awestruck by the man and his harswork, he tweeted, "Received this on my timeline today. Don't know how old it is or where it's from, but I'm awestruck by this gentleman who's not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has."

The tweet involved tagging Mahindra Logistics to ask the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Rampraveen Swaminathan, "an @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?" To which the reply was a favorable one, it read, “Sure Anand! We are trying to track him as soon as we can. He will be an asset to our country's supply-chain. A real Superhero.”

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 01:50 PM IST