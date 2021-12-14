Year Ender 2021: 5 ordinary people who went viral

1. Sahdev Dirdo:

We are sure that you haven't forgotten the boy who sung 'Jaane Meri Jaaneman, Bachpan Ka Pyar Mera Bhul Nahi Jaana Re...'. His singing video went viral over social media and the boy also got facilitated by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. No sooner he became so popular that he now has 310k followers on Instagram, notable rapper Badshah collaborated with him polish the budding artist and get a new version to the trendy song.



Take a look the ordinary boy turned sensation:

2. Peanut seller 'Bhuban'

Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal's Birbhum recently composed a song to sell his peanuts. Several across the internet shared the clip of Bhuban who sung in the video went viral 'Badam Badam Kacha Badam' pulling the ears of customers to purchase his raw and fresh peanuts.

3. Sethu and Dinesh:

Who isn't aware of the trending Jugnu challenge by singer Badshah, inspired by it comes a folk version to grab one's attention. In a recent video went viral we saw two boys from Tamilnadu, Sethu and Dinesh, trying the Jugnu challenge in their south Indian style by tuning in to the beats of 'Inthadi' song from the Tamil action film Dhool. To this energetic performance of the boys, Badshah couldn't resist from commenting and typed in with a fire emoji to indicate the amazing moves of the duo.

4. Art teacher Chandan:

West Bengal based art teacher named 'Chandan' won hearts of several across the internet for his easy tricks to draw anything and everything. The talented ambidextrous man uses chalk and his blessed hand to make the drawing. He literally makes the hand in no time and the way makes it feel extremely easy.

5. Aamina Reyaz

Ever thought that a video of cutting vegetables or making some roti could get you go viral? A video shared a Pakistani Instagram user @aamu_5 got over 2 Million views wherein the Pakistani girl is seen cutting some onions. The video shows her simple attire and natural smile, for which the Instagram users have fallen for.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 04:32 PM IST