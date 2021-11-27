West Bengal based art teacher shares fun tutorial videos to teach people how to draw

Not so good at drawing? Are you one of those who ran off from the art lectures or got your sketching assignments from someone else? Then, this story is a must read for you to know about someone who has made art fun and easy.

An art teacher named 'Chandan' working at the Indira Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Telini Para, Hooghly in West Bengal, is now teaching people across internet how to draw. Several people on the Internet have tuned in to his art tutorials. On Instagram and TikTok he has created a fan base that loves his simple way to create mind-blowing drawings.

The talented ambidextrous man, Chandan, goes by profile name ‘Chandan Art Academy’ on social media apps. His most seen video has racked over 2.4 crore views in itself and has been liked by over 10 lakh people on Instagram. In the short reel, he draws a hand with a raised index finger. He uses chalk and his blessed hand to make the drawing. He literally makes the hand in no time and the way makes it feel extremely easy.

Loading View on Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram handle he creatively creates a peacock by simple and quick step - for any new bee to ace and try the art. The clip shows of the art teacher beginning with mere two numbers '2' and '4' which soon takes to draw a pretty peacock, having all viewers engaged and enjoyed.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Another video has him trying in more sketchy stuff. Chandan takes two shades of pencils and dances them across the paper to get a perfect 3D effect drawing to steal one's eye. Though the final output looks difficult, leaving people wonder how effortful and hard it would have been for the makers to get it on paper - this art teacher teaches to draw the difficult in a easy manner.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

When he hit the 500K follower count, he was so happy and grateful to his viewers for showering love and respect to his art skills. On his page, he came up with a special post to artistly thank all his followers for making him achieve the huge follower mark. His style of expressing gratitude to his 500 K family was no doubt a drawing post with fun and awesomeness.

In the video which scored around 37,761likes and several appreciative comments, Chandan writes down the word 'family' along 500 K and later blooms it with creativity. What happens next? Spoiler alert, he impressively transforms the word 'family' to a pictorial display.

Loading View on Instagram

To showcase how much he appreciates his followers, Chandan made a folded hand with a lot of ease by using both of his hands and thanked all his followers for appreciating his talent.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 01:08 PM IST