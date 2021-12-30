Watch video: Dog plays with own shadow; netizens say, 'so cute'

Everyday, the internet seems to enjoy with new videos of animals. There is no dearth of adorable pet dogs' viral clips on social media. In the recent video getting several clicks on Twitter, we see a dog playing with own shadow.

The video of dog jumping and having fun with its own shadow has caught netizens' eye, winning about 200.2K views since posted a day ago. To track time, it's a twelve second clipping of the canine's performance, which is going viral. “Dog playing with his shadow (sic),” the video caption read.

Watch the video, right here:

Netiznes took to comment with sharing their pet doggo's eyecatchy moments to amaze others. "What a wonderful pup", "Omg, so cute...", read few replies.

So cute 🐾🐾 — Janina Nannen (@janinanannen1) December 29, 2021

What a wonderful little pup ❤️ — Sandra (@Sandragilly43) December 29, 2021

Omg. So cute. I love fur babies too. I have a toy poodle. I’m FB. Thank you. — Ellen Kirsch (@resistwithEllen) December 29, 2021

A Twitter user replied in the comments section with a similar footage - a dog fooling self with its shadow. While, another shared a cat's mirror fun.

Take a look at more reactions, here:

Bruce Lee’s 🐈 Master Shifu Lee



🎥Credit : amazingmeowcats/ IG pic.twitter.com/p04yxdazk1 — This Picture Speaks (@this_speaks) December 29, 2021

Haha so funny 😂 I also love when see them in the mirror 🤣 — Delphine (@deloufiiinou) December 29, 2021

shadow fighting. — lathranagnostis (@lathranagnosti1) December 29, 2021

To cute — Tina Thomsen (@Tinasdope) December 29, 2021

Shadow hunter — 📝 D🅾️nna ✍🏽 Nic🅾️laas 💻 (@donna_nicolaas) December 29, 2021

Cutie 🥰 — Shrabani Mondal (@Shrabani22) December 29, 2021

Too bad he's not a boxer. 😂 — Brock Macdonald (@brockmacdonald) December 30, 2021

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 06:07 PM IST