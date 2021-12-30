e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 06:07 PM IST

Watch video: Dog plays with own shadow; netizens say, 'so cute'

FPJ Web Desk
Everyday, the internet seems to enjoy with new videos of animals. There is no dearth of adorable pet dogs' viral clips on social media. In the recent video getting several clicks on Twitter, we see a dog playing with own shadow.

The video of dog jumping and having fun with its own shadow has caught netizens' eye, winning about 200.2K views since posted a day ago. To track time, it's a twelve second clipping of the canine's performance, which is going viral. “Dog playing with his shadow (sic),” the video caption read.

Watch the video, right here:

Netiznes took to comment with sharing their pet doggo's eyecatchy moments to amaze others. "What a wonderful pup", "Omg, so cute...", read few replies.

A Twitter user replied in the comments section with a similar footage - a dog fooling self with its shadow. While, another shared a cat's mirror fun.

Take a look at more reactions, here:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 06:07 PM IST
