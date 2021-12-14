Watch video: 14-month old kid meets dog for 1st time, happily plays with it

Several love to play with their pets and burn out one's stress. Be it to cuddle the canine or play with it, is worth all the fun and frivol. A recent video saw a little kid spending gala time with doggo.

Instagram user @goodnewsdog shared a video of a 14 month old reacting in excitement after seeing a dog for the very first time in his lifetime. The little boy's candid reaction is captured well on camera, where he is seen jumping in joy.

In the short clip, we see the little boy enjoying the dog's company. The boy is seen clapping his hands and shaking his leg in excitement, later he lays down on the street to imitate the dog's posture followed by the two playing for a while.

The video is captioned to read, "Toddler’s first time seeing a dog. His reaction will warm your heart."

The little child makes funny gestures with his tiny fingers towards the dog to which it nods its head and comes closer to him. The dog also approaches the boy in fondness to kiss him, to which the boy steps back in confusion - for having seen the animal for the first time.

