Watch video: Falooda chaat leaves foodie netizens with cravings

Anyone in house who loves street food? Of course, many of us have fallen for those mouthwatering panipuri, masala bhel, yummy kachoris, and so on... When it comes to beverages, falooda seems to be a must-have to relax and rejoice.

How about a combination of your chaat and the craving falooda? Not all times, such weird mix and match go successful. But the falooda chat has won the hearts of several foodies over the internet.

In a recent video shared by Instagram based food blogger, we see 'falooda chaat' in making. The video captures a Nagpur-based store preparing the beverage-chaat combo with the traditional ingredients.

The chaat vendor from Nagpur's Dairy Don IceCream and Foods takes to fill a cup with all that a spicy masala chaat would have to please one's tastebuds. The cup is filled initially with grains, followed by some thick curd, sweet chutney and corriander-chilli chutney, some sev, pomegranate seeds and dry fruits sprinkled to top the delicacy. The look drives one's heart to taste the falooda chaat at the earliest.

Netizens have fell in love with the recipe shared in the viral video. Several take to the comments section expressing their craving for falooda chat and wanting to know the exact location to fetch it soon. The dish costs about Rs. 80/- as per the caption of the video.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 02:39 PM IST