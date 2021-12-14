e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:59 PM IST

Watch video: Snake crawls to man's T-shirt, he stood still with no panic

Swarna Srikanth
Won't you panic if a long scary snake crawls to approach you fierecelly? Most of us would certainly yell in fear or run away in fright, but unlike is the case in this video.

A man stands still with no shiver or scare when the snake is climbing over his leg. In a video shared on Instagram, we see a long snake slowly taking off from ground to tickle the leg of a man and head towards his face. The reptile is seen, in the video, crawling slowly from the ground to the man's shoes and then with its tongue outwards and in a wavy move takes a dive into the man's t-shirt.

Yes! Getting goosebumps when you read it, isn't it? But, the man picturized in the video seems to stand still in no panic to the snake's moves.

Take a look at the video, here:

