Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:28 PM IST

Watch video: Pakistani journalist exchanging flying kisses with Aghan-Taliban spokesperson

The video was shared on Twitter.
Swarna Srikanth
In a video went viral, a Pakistani anchor named Jameel Farooqui was seen in a friendly gesture exchanging flying kisses with Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen.

The video is a edited version by a TikTok user, later shared on Twitter to invite cringy and witty comments. The video shows the two conversing over an online video call where the journalist has logged in as 'Farooqui_Jameel while the other has joined as 'Suhail Shaheen_Spokesperson AFG Government'.

The short clip appears to be leaked from their private call which was just about to conclude. In the video we see Farooqui thanking the spokesperson by saying, "Shaheen bhai, bahoot bahoot shukriya..." followed by him sharing flying kiss towards Suhail Shaheen. To this loving gesture, Farooqui gets reciprocated with a flying kiss.

Take a look at video, right here:

The viral video soon gets muted when the journalist remarks towards Afghan-Taliban government and their functioning in the region. Yet, the two are seen having a great, affectionate talk wherein Farooqui mentions of him being available to travel their when required and likely to cover the government's achievements and valour.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:26 PM IST

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:26 PM IST
