Watch Video: David Warner's daughters groove to 'Pushpa' song 'Saami Saami'; Allu Arjun reacts

Days after Australian cricketer David Warner broke the internet by grooving to Pushpa song 'Srivalli', he shared another video of his daughters Isla Rose, Indi Rae and Ivy Mae dancing to another hit song from the super hit film, 'Saami Saami'. Allu Arjun, the protagonist of the movie has also commented on the post.

Warner’s Instagram account is full of dance clips and funny lip-sync videos especially from Indian movies. He often shares videos of himself dancing to popular Bollywood/Tollywood songs. This time he shared a clip of his daughters doing the signature step of Saami Saami. The little girls can be seen dressed in swimsuits as they danced to the peppy Telugu song. The song features Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun.

The video which was shared on Sunday has collected over 5 million views.

“Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad (sic),” David Warner captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Allu Arjun, who plays the lead role in the film, commented on David Warner’s post. “Soo cutee (sic),” he wrote.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise released on December 17 and is still running successfully around the country. The movie collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office globally by the end of four weeks.

'Pushpa: The Rise' is an action-entertainer about 'Pushpa Raj' a labourer who rises to become a syndicate head of red sandalwood in the Seshachalam forest in Andhra Pradesh.

The sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, will hit theatres in December 2022. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

