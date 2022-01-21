e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Watch Video: David Warner nails Allu Arjun's hook step in 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa'; internet hearts it

This is Warner's second reel based on the film and the cricketer is seen perfectly imitating the superstar actor's steps and mannerisms in the beautiful song.
FPJ Web Desk
Instagram: David Warner

Australian cricketer David Warner is loved by his fans for engaging posts on social media. The explosive opener not only shares sweet moments from his personal and professional life but is also seen posting videos of himself grooving to or lip syncing trending dialogues or songs, especially from the Telugu movies. Needless to say they are extremely well received by his fans.

So what's new on his Instagram page? Well this time Warner can be seen nailing the hook step of Allu Arjun's super hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' song 'Srivalli.'

Watch Video:

The craze of Pushpa continues as the star cricketer did Allu Arjun's signature step in the song. This is Warner's second reel based on the film and the cricketer is seen perfectly imitating the superstar actor's steps and mannerisms in the beautiful song.

Fans absolutely loved Warner's Pushpa Raj avatar and flooded the comment sections with complimentary messages.

Have a look:

Instagram

Instagram

