'Sorry, daddy can’t be with you' : David Warner wishes daughter Indi on her 6th birthday

While, David Warner fails to celebrate the birthday of his daughter with the family due to his fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England in Hobart today, the loving father Instagrammed the photo of the princess and wrote, "A very big Happy 6th Birthday to our Indi. Sorry daddy can’t be with you but I promise to make it up."

The post caption also mentioned Warner wishing his wife and daughter a wonderful day ahead. The pictures shared by the Australian cricketer showed the 6 year old posing to the camera with smiles and cuteness personified, throwback clicks from the past.

Australia opener David Warner and wife Candice had become parents for the second time in 2016. They were blessed with Indi, a younger sister for their first child Ivy Mae. Then, Warner had taken to social media and wrote, "Candice and I welcomed beautiful little Indi Rae Warner into the world this morning. Mum was absolutely amazing."

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:02 PM IST