Watch video: 'Bakwaas' or 'Waah'? Laddoo milkshake goes viral on Instagram

A food blogger identified as Aiyushi Malhotra shared an Instagram reel of a laddoo shake. Wait, what? Yes, in the video that's now viral, food vendor can be seen preparing milkshake out of different laddoos.

The video begins with the vendor crushing two besan laddoos to a mixer, later adding boondi laddoo, and motichoor ladoo to it. Then, some crushed sugar and milk is added to the mixer along a scoop of ice cream, which appears to be vanilla. To give it a smooth finish, the food enthusiast grinds the delicacy in making and serves in a glass with some besan laddoo topping.

Since the video hit the internet, it has gathered over 466K views, 8K likes and flooded with comments. Some netizens were impressed with the recipe while others expressed unhappiness. Comments ran from "Waah", "Gazab"... to "Bakwaas", "Kuch b"...

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 03:24 PM IST