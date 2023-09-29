WATCH: UP Police Rescues Huge Python From Pari Chowk In Greater Noida; Netizens Praise Courageous Cops After Video Goes Viral

On Thursday night (September 28), a huge python was spotted in the Pari Chowk area of Greater Noida resulting in panic and fear in public. No sooner, police took cognisance of the matter and reached the spot for necessary action. A team of courageous cops rescued the reptile with their bare hands and reportedly handed it over to the forest department. WATCH VIDEO

All you need to know about the viral video

It was learned that the python was initially spotted in a moving truck. On noticing the huge snake, the driver and his assistant reportedly fled from the spot leaving the vehicle at Pari Chowk. Later, the creature is believed to have moved out from the transport and got stuck on a bike.

More details about the incident

The incident was filmed on phone cameras by locals who gathered at the site and witnessed the animal's rescue. In the video, the dangerous snake was seen coiling itself on a bike parked there, followed by the cops bravely rescuing it and putting it in a bag. The police officials were seen taking control of the situation and ensuring the safety of people. It is believed that the huge python was later left in a forest far from human intervention after being rescued from the UP street.

As the clip went viral and caught the attention of people, they praised the efforts of UP police and saluted them for their efforts. Acknowledging the incident and the daring action by the police team, a post on X read, "Noida Police is now ready to deal with anyone without fear in the interest of public safety (translated from Hindi)."

