e-Paper
Taking cognisance of the matter, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal IPS suspended INSP/SHO Ashok Sharma for letting the girl use the official vehicle for making social media reels.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Jalandhar Viral Video: Insta Influencer Shows Middle Finger Sitting On Police Vehicle's Bonnet For Reel, SHO Gets Suspended

In an unacceptable incident reported from Punjab, a police officer let an Instagram influencer to create reels using the police vehicle by sitting and posing on its bonnet. Taking cognisance of the matter, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal IPS suspended INSP/SHO Ashok Sharma for letting the girl use the official vehicle for making social media reels.

All you need to know about the video

In the video, we can see the unidentified Instagrammer sitting on the police vehicle's bonnet and displaying dance steps to the popular Punjabi beat 'Ghaint Jatti.' Not only does she use the official vehicle for her reels, but also makes inappropriate and abusive gestures on camera. The Insta influencer was seen showing middle finger while being seated on the police vehicle to create reels.

Similar incidents

In August, a similar incident was reported from the state where an influencer 'celebrated' her one million success by sitting on a 4x4 Thar and touring the National Highway in Hoshiarpur. She was condemned for the behaviour and police action was taken.

Meanwhile, a youth in Hyderabad was seen getting off a driver's seat of the police patrolling car in a viral video that surfaced online this July. It was alleged that the reel involved vehicle belonging to the Chandrayangutta police station. This lead to an outrage on social media after which the respective police officials termed the video to be fake.

