UP News: 2 Youths Arrested For Making Reel In Police Station Premises, 'What Crime Have They Done?' Ask Upset Netizens |

Two youths who created a reel of walking in the backdrop of Wazirganj police station in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh were arrested for their behaviour. The Gonda Police informed that the duo was arrested for filming a reel on the premises. Netizens reacted to the incident and questioned whether creating videos at the police station was unlawful or prohibited.

While informing the public about the arrest, they tweeted: "Making a reel inside the police station got troublesome, Wazirganj police station arrested two youths for creating a reel inside the police station." The reel filmed by the youths was also shared by the police on X (formerly Twitter), and it showed one of them posing on a selfie camera and the other walking towards him. The reel was shot right outside the road of the respective police station. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Is video shooting inside police station a crime?

"How making reel outside police station become Crime? Can anyone enlighten me?" asked an X user, while another added, "Making videos of police stations gives access to any vulnerabilities, entry way, exits & hiding places! Pretty sure it’s a crime."

Meanwhile, last year, the Bombay High Court ruled that videotaping inside a police station doesn't constitute "spying under Section 3 of the Officials Secrets Act. The court also didn't define a police station as a 'prohibited place.' An FIR was quashed in this regard as it was clarified that video recording inside the police station doesn't term as an offence under the said Act.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)