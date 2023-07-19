Punjab Shocker: Cops Consume Alcohol In Ambulance Of Central Jail In Hoshiarpur; Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Two uniform-clad policemen were spotted drinking alcohol inside an ambulance in Punjab. The video has taken the internet by storm and raised eyebrows. The incident took place inside the medical vehicle of the Central Jail in Hoshiarpur. WATCH VIDEO

According to reports, the two cops were seen drinking along with a prisoner (the man in the red t-shirt) when the ambulance was in motion. It has been reported that a departmental enquiry was initiated after the video went viral on social media.

Similar incident

Last year, an ambulance driver was caught on camera stopping the vehicle for having a peg. It was learned that the ambulance driver also offered the patient a drink. The incident took place in the Tirtol area of Odisha. Necessary action followed after the case was reported to the police officials.

Recent News Highlights From Punjab

The Sarpanch of Bal Nau Village in Punjab’s Jalandhar was arrested after a video showing him severely thrashing a Bihar-based minor migrant worker by hanging him upside down from a tree went viral on social media.

Two properties of an alleged prime accused in the seizure of 102 kg of heroin smuggled from Afghanistan via the Attari border in Punjab have been attached, National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday.

Two migrant workers were killed after the roof of their rented house collapsed in the Ragho Majra area of Punjab's Patiala. Locals rushed the victims to a hospital where the duo succumbed to their injuries.

