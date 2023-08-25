WATCH: The Goosebumps Moment When Chandrayaan-3 Rover Kissed Moon's Surface | ISRO on X

On Friday, ISRO shared the video of how Chandrayaan-3 rover ramped down on the moon's surface in a soft landing, creating history and making India proud. The visuals from the exact moment of the rover touching and kissing the lunar surface has gone viral on social media. The goosebumps moment was filmed by the lander image camera on August 23. WATCH VIDEO

