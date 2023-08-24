Mumbai News: Passengers At Andheri Railway Station Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Landing On Moon With Claps & Whistles; Watch Viral Video |

A video of passengers at Mumbai's Andheri railway station seizing the historic moment of Chandrayaan-3's moon landing has surfaced online and gone viral. You might have witnessed instances of train-based friendships and fun, however, on Wednesday evening everybody had their eyes on and talked about the same - none other than India's lunar mission landing safely on the south pole of the earth's moon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Viral video records people's cheer and celebration for Chandrayaan-3

Several people at the premises waiting to board the trains to their destinations paused their activities and echoed their voices at 6.04 p.m. when the successful soft landing took place. They looked at the large screen telecasting the event live to them and reacted with claps and whistles to celebrate the country's achievement. In the viral video, we can see hundreds of people experiencing the same feeling of pride and joy when the lander coined India's name on the surface of the moon.

Read Also Chandrayaan-3: India shoots for scientific excellence

Details about India's lunar mission

India achieved a milestone on August 23 as it became the only name to have reached the south pole of the moon and the fourth country to have landed there. Others who have made soft landings on the moon are the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 this year and reached its destination last evening, as desired. Meanwhile, Russia also attempted to land its spacecraft on the same day as India, however, their mission failed as Luna-25 crashed on its route.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)